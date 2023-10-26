Euro Tunnel Vision – No time for Robyn Kelly to celebrate Senior success

New Irish Senior Champion Robyn Kelly has no time to celebrate her latest domestic success.

The exciting 18-year-old prospect announced herself as a senior boxer of note when she claimed what was previously known as the Intermediate title at the National Stadium on Saturday.

It was a massive achievement for the underage graduate and a title she was delighted to win at the first attempt. However, while her eighth Irish crown meant a lot, it’s not one she can go to town celebrating.

As soon as Kelly picked up her medal on the National Stadium stage and took in Lauren Boyan’s fight she set her sights on adding to her continental collection.

The Ballynacargy fighter will travel to Budva on November 9, where she hopes to win a third European medal.

“It’s my first senior title, so it means a lot in fairness and to win it at a young age as well. It’s all exciting, but I’ve a couple of busy weeks ahead.

“I’ll be training hard, no breaks. We fly out on November 9 so we’ve a few weeks tough weeks training ahead.

“I hope to get a medal. I’ve two European bronze medals already at Schoolgirl and Junior, so hopefully I can add to that.”

Reflecting on her win over Sophie Attalah, Kelly said: “She was tough, she kept coming forward. I was keeping it long trying to box clever and I did what I had to do to get the win.”

Kelly is the younger sister of Elite name Wayne Kelly and having won title number eight is closing in on his family record.

“I think he has 10 or 11, I’m catching up,” she says.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding.