National Elite Competition – Day 3 Results – Final Line Ups Confirmed

The finals pairings for the culmination of the first ever IABA competition contested at World Boxing weights have been decided, and there are some scintillating semi finals.

Double Olympian and 2022 Commonwealth Games champ 57kg Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) has won her semi-final over Niamh Fay (Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin), and set up another final meeting with Kelsey Leonard of Unit 3 BC, Naas

The women’s lightweight final will be a battle between 2024 Elite finalist, Zara Breslin (Tramore BC, Waterford) and Isabella Hughes (St Marys Dublin). 65kg Kaci Rock (Holy Trinity, Belfast) has set up a finals clash with Paris Olympian Grainne Walsh, following her 4-0 win over Linda Desmond of Rylane BC, Cork, this evening.

The Men’s 65kg final will be between Paris Olympian Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim) and Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar). 2022 World champ and 2025 World silver medalist, Lisa O’Rourke, will box her final against Evelyn Igharo, after claiming an RSC1 win this evening.

Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings, Wicklow), in his first competition at Elite level, has won through to the 75kg National Elite Competition final, by way of by way of 1st Round KO over Josh Olaniyan (Jobstown, Dublin). The Wicklow man will box his final tomorrow against Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands)

Rounding out tomorrow’s finals will be the meeting at superheavy of Martin McDonagh (Galway) and reigning World Youth champion, Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown BC Dublin).

Four- time continental champion and double Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC), is a walk-over champion, as are 80kg Mikayla Kelly of Sacred Heart BC Tolerton and 80+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair BC)

Results

57kg Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) beat Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal), 5-0

60kg Isabella Hughes (St Marys D) beat Ciara Craig (Glengormley), 5-0

60kg Zara Breslin (Tramore) beat Michelle Lynch (Geesala), 5-0

65kg Grainne Walsh (St Marys D) W/O

65kg Kaci Rock (Holy Trinity, Antrim) beat Linda Desmond (Rylane, Cork), 4-0

65kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott, Co. Leitrim) beat Johnny Harty (Portlaoise, Co. Laois), 5-0

65kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) beat Cian Cramer (Cabra BC, Dublin) , 5-0

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon) beat Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise, Co. Laois), RSC1

70kg Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa, Louth) W/O

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) beat Jack Brady (Crumlin), 5-0

75kg Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) beat Josh Olaniyan (Jobstown), KO R1

80kg Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas, Down ) beat Kevin Osagbokan Osifo (Cherry Orchard, Dublin), 4-1

80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal, Waterford) beat James Whelan (Dublin Docklands), 3-2

85kg Brian Kennedy (St Brigids Edenderry) W/O

85kg Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott, Leitrim) beat Anthony Taggart (Ormeau Road, Antrim), 5-0