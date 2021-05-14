Jono Carroll planning to thrill Triller with ‘masterclass of entertainment’

Jono Carroll [19(5)-2(1)] is promising to thrill on Triller.

The Dublin super feather has secured a slot and interesting fight on the undercard of the world lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jnr.

The fight will take place on a Triller event at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on June 19.

‘King Kong,’ is back in action following a successful outing in March, where he stopped previously undefeated Romic Airapetan in Malaga, Spain, and faces Andy Vences [23(12)-2(1)] for a WBC ranking title.

The American, a former Top Rank fighter, comes into the bout on the back of a defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas, but is by no means an opponent. Not only is he a decent operator he is close friends to pound-for-pound star Teofimo Lopez, managed by Triller’s head of boxing Peter Kahn and is a training stablemate of Canelo.

Still, it’s a fight a form Carroll has every chance of winning to push himself back into the world reckoning. It’s also a new fresh and vibrant platform that could really take to the energetic fight week live wire and win him a new fan base.

That’s something the former world title challenger seems aware of and is he promising a performance on the big stage.

Carroll said: “Huge thanks to Triller for having me on this amazing card on the 19th of June, and of course to MTK Global for all of the hard work they have done in the background getting me on these brilliant shows.

“I’m looking forward to this one. This is what the fight game is all about. Myself and Andy Vences are about to put on a masterclass of entertainment for you to enjoy.”