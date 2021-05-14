Long overdue Luxemburg return for Luzoho

Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] can put his recent come back disaster and a ‘ridicuously frustrating’ period of inactivety behind him early next month.

The Spain-based Dub was set to fight for the first time since 2018 in Spain on April 24.

However, the entertaining lightweight’s return was canceled last minute. With just seconds to go before he was set to step into the ring a gloved up Luzoho got told his fight was off.

Oscar Amador a Nicaragua-born, Spain-based fighter, who has Irish previous having shared the ring with the likes of Pierce O’Leary, Dylan Moran, Stephen Ormond and Paddy Donovan, tested positive for COVID and was told late notice he was unable to fight.

It proved massively frustrating for Luzoho, who was keen to back in the ring and fight for the first time under trainer Jonathan O’Brien and new manager Ryan Rhodes.

However, he can put that frustration behind him on June 5 as he fights on the same card that see’s Graham McCormack end his two-year sabbatical.

The Lanzarote based Blanch native will trade leather with Kristian Patko [4(2)-2(1)] who becomes his third successive opponnent with a winning record, although Patko is certainly not of the level of Martin Quinn or even Sam Jones. He clocked up for wins in Slovkia before twice losing on the road, the last time within a round.