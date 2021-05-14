Billboard Wars -McKenna tells McCarthy he is going to steal back HIS billboard

Tyrone McKenna told Tommy McCarthy to enjoy seeing his name up in West Belfast lights – because his time at the top billboard charts won’t last too long.

McCarthy found himself up on a big billboard in his local area, his face and name plastered were the proud face of his best friend Tyrone McKenna’s used to be.

The pair’s sponsors Peak Physique and Northern Property erected a ‘good luck’ advert for ‘The Mighty Celt’ ahead of his eventually canceled Dubai date in April.

This week they gave Tommy McCarthy the same treatment, in the exact same spot, ahead of his Matchroom promoted, Sky Sports broadcast, European title defence against Alexandru Jur set for Manchester and this Saturday.

It see’s one friend take centre stage ahead of the other.

McKenna isn’t overjoyed with the move despite the pairs friendship and warned people will once again see the spot decorated with his face rather than his mates.

“I do have issue with Tommy stealing it and il be stealing it right back when I get a new fight announced. Don’t you worry about that,” McKenna told Irish-boxing.com through a cheeky smile.

McCarthy is a little more tactful and suggests the pair could alternate depending on who has a big fight in the pipeline.

“Tyrone’s my best mate and we’ve been doing everything together since we were 12, so it’ only right that we share the same spot. He’s always hits the big time first then I catch up and the same thing has happened with the billboard,” McCarthy said from within the Matchroom bubble.

Beat it @Tyronemck it’s my turn!



Massive thanks to my loyal sponsors @propertyni @PeakPhysiqueBT9 for getting this billboard of me in West Belfast 🙌🏽 #ilovewestbelfast pic.twitter.com/6qa8Pxnp3c — Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) May 11, 2021

Regardless of who holds billboard pole, but appreciate the gesture from their sponsors and the support, they get in the city. It’s not quite a mural but it is support and recognition for two friends who have journeyed through the boxing world together.

“I loved it,” McKenna adds. “I drive by that billboard a couple of times a week and every time I did it filled me with pride. You feel proud to know the Belfast people support me so much. The people at Northern Property are like family they have been supporting me and Tommy when we were nobody’s fighting in a 4 rounder in the Devenish, two legends Tony and Declan are.”

“The billboard fills me pride,” McCarthy agrees. “We have to thank our sponsors at Peak Physique and Northern Property for sorting it out.”