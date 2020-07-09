Former underage standouts not handed BT Sports debuts- brothers in law will have to show patience







Limerick brother in laws Jason Harty and Edward Donovan will have to wait until Autumn at least to debut.

The decorated underage stars signed with Frank Warren earlier this year, but saw any debut spring debut plans ruined by the pandemic.

Both had hoped they would secure slots on their promoters behind closed doors BT Sports studio shows.

However, neither teens name appeared on the list of fighters confirmed for Warren’s summer series.

Queensbury and BT Sports confirmed five TV cards over two months and Caoimhin Agyarko was the only Irish fighter to secure a slot.

European Schoolboy silver and European Junior Championships gold medal winner, Harty and European Junior gold medal winner, Donovan, a brother of the Andy Lee trained Paddy Donovan, won’t be too upset considering their young age.

Still Donovan was expecting to debut over the coming months.

The OLOL graduate told Irish-boxing.com: “I will be fighting on Frank’s BT Sport shows, we’ve already had discussed it and agreed,” the eighteen year old confirmed. “It’s always a dream to fight on live television and now that my opportunity is coming so soon I feel anxious to get started,” he said.

John Joyce, another Warren signing, but one who has banked two wins is another who will have to wait.

Anthony Cacace was meant to headline one of the cards, but his British title defence against Leon Woodstock has been postponed.