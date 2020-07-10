No Doubt – Katie Taylor wants to set the record straight in Persoon rematch







Katie Taylor plans to ensure there is no controversy this time around.

The undisputed lightweight champion rematches with the Delfine Persoon on a pay-per-view card at Matchroom headquarters on August 22.

The recently confirmed clash is a repeat of their disputed first fight last summer at Madison Square Garden.

The result of that fight, the best Eddie Hearn has seen live, was surrounded in controversy, with Persoon and many neutrals arguing that the Belgian had done enough to win the undisputed bout which was awarded to Taylor on a majority decision.

The now-two-weight world champion has been keen to set the record straight and prove to any doubters she is the better of the two.

The Olympic gold medal winner and female fight barrier breaker admits their first encounter was close, but Taylor argues she won.

After having her initial achievement dismissed by a sizeable portion of the boxing world, the Brian Peters-managed lightweight wants to ensure no doubt surrounds who the victor is this time round.

“I’ve been looking forward to a rematch ever since the first fight and I’m delighted it’s been made. It was definitely very close first time around, but I felt I deserved the win and I intend to leave no doubts in the rematch,” said Taylor soon after the fight was officially confirmed.

Taylor could have easily avoided the Persoon rematch. It was a close fight, over a year ago. This fight is happening because she literally wants to put the record straight. She doesn’t have to fight her. Fair play. This will be an absolute all out war 💯 — Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) July 9, 2020

34-year-old Taylor was hoping to fight seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano this summer.

After an ugly public fall-out, that fight wasn’t rescheduled for what would have been a fourth time.

The Irish sensation isn’t overly disappointed, pointing out that a return with the relentless and rampaging Persoon is a fight that fans are keen to see.

“With Amanda Serrano not taking the fight I wanted the biggest fight possible in August and I think a second Persoon fight is one that everyone wants to see,” she added.