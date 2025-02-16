‘It’s Sickening’ – Angry Eddie Hearn Calls Anthony Cacace a ‘Time Waster’

Eddie Hearn has accused Anthony Cacace of ‘ducking’ the granny’ out of Sugar Nunez, as he came out strong in his criticism of the Belfast boxer.

The Matchroom CEO hasn’t reacted kindly to the Belfast boxer’s decision to vacate the IBF world super featherweight title and choosing to fight Leigh Wood instead of his now former mandatory challenger Nunez.

The Essex fight maker says ‘The Apache’ made the move because he feared the Mexican and also claims it’s a decision that goes against the spirit of the sport.

“I’m so pissed off that they’ve messed ‘Sugar’ Nunez around. I like Anthony Cacace. I think he’s a great fighter, but the reality is, he’s completely ducked the granny out of ‘Sugar’ Nunez. He beat Joe Cordina, and he’s never defended his world title.

“When you become a world champion, which is a lifelong dream, you’ve got to try and defend it, unify it, and try and become one of the best fighters in the division. He’s basically won it and never defended it, and now he’s vacating it because he’s afraid to fight ‘Sugar’ Nunez in Belfast.”

Cacace has been vocal and honest about the rationale surrounding his choice. Having fulfilled his world title dream, the 36-year-old now wants to secure his family’s future. With that in mind he was always going to take the most lucrative option available and that proved to be a clash with the Nottingham native.

It’s an approach Hearn seems to understand but one he remains unhappy about.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Hearn. “It’s not what boxing is about, and I get, ‘Oh, I’ve got to look for the best opportunities for me.’ He’s fighting Leigh Wood, and the money is not all that different from what he was offered for the Nunez fight. “I know that, and I’m really pissed off that they took so long because they f**** around ‘Sugar’ Nunez’s career. We’ll go win a world title now, but it didn’t have to be like that,” said Hearn.