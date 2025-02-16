Domestic Bliss – JB Promotions Confirm Stadium Show

JB Promotions are promising a night of domestic bliss at the home of Irish boxing on April 12.

The Boxing Union of Ireland’s Promoter of the Year, Jay Byrne has made five mouthwatering all-Irish fights for his promotional debut at the National Stadium.

The JB Promotions card will play host to an Irish title fight between Senan Kelly and Declan Geraghty, while Peter Carr and Daniel O’Sullivan will meet at light middleweight. Super bantamweight amateur Internationals Paul Loonam and Myles Casey face off in the paid ranks, while the always eager to fight Sean Murray and Richie O’Leary will trade leather in a Dublin v Meath battle.

The fighter turned fight maker assures more domestics will be made and remains confident he can deliver on his promise to bring ‘the best domestic card Ireland has seen’ to Dublin this Spring.

Inner City Dub Geraghty evokes his mandatory status for the Irish title and will challenge JB Promotion stablemate Kelly for the green strap in a mouthwatering clash.

It’s a fight that was first muted late last year. The pair were due to fight in October of 2024 only for weight issues to deny the former Irish International the chance to fulfill his Irish title ambition.

After a February card was cancelled ‘Pretty Boy’, who unsuccessfully challenged James Tennyson and Marco McCullough for Irish titles, will be hoping it’s third time lucky in more ways than one.

Fast rising and in form Kelly and Geraghty will attract most of the headlines but the all-Dublin clash of O’Sullivan and Carr is another that will have boxing fans extremely excited.

An Offaly- Limerick meeting between Loonam and Casey is one that will intrigue. Both had solid amateur careers and managed to wear the green vest for Ireland. They have had different starts to pro-life with Casey coming out of the blocks much slower than Loonam but it’s fan friendly clash nonetheless.

War mad Murray gets another domestic as he faces O’Leary in a fight with the potential to entertain massively.