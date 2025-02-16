Divisive British Talent Calls for Andy Lee’s Help Ahead of Must-Win Rematch

Ben Whittaker has enlisted the help of Irish boxing great Andy Lee going into a must-win rematch.

The divisive flamboyant Boxxer stylist’s meteoric rise toward titles hit a speed bump last time out.

Liam Cameron proved the pothole when he looked on course to upset the 27-year-old on a high-profile card Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last October.

However, an ankle injury suffered by Whittaker saw the fight finish early and scored a technical draw.

The controversy around the result meant a rematch was inevitable and a repeat is scheduled for April 20, at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Former middleweight world champion Lee will train the Brit for the clash.

It means Whittaker will set up camp in Dublin where the Limerick man trains Joseph Parker, Paddy Donovan, Ger Hughes and the like.

Lee is currently in Saudi Arabia as Parker prepares for a February 22 shot at IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois. Donovan fights Lewis Crocker in a mouth-watering March 1 clash on top of a bill Hughes boxes Ruadhan Farrell on and Jim Donovan looks set to debut.

When asked about employing a new trainer the light-heavyweight said: “A new voice, new ears, new eyes, all of that stuff really.

“Just someone who can critique you differently and see things that other people haven’t seen before.

“I’m a perfectionist. Yes I do the showboating and stuff but I love boxing, it’s my life, it has given me a life and it has helped me provide.

“I want to get better if I can, I want to improve and these are things I need to do.”