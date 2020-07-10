More Irish misery for Jose Aldo – Conor McGregor the “perfect example” for Donegal-trained Petr Yan







John Hutchinson studied Conor McGregor’s approach to his Jose Aldo fight, but didn’t have to contact ‘The Notorious’ ahead of his own battle with the Brazilian MMA star.

‘The Buncrana Banger’ will be in the opposite corner to the former UFC world champion at UFC 251 tomorrow afternoon in Dubai.

The former boxer is now a coach with Tigermuaythai Phuket Gym and is emerging UFC star Petr Yan’s striking coach.

Russian Yan fights McGregor’s former foe for the vacant bantamweight (135lbs) world title and, as a key member of the backroom team, Hutchinson has had influence on the game plan.

He revealed he had no need to reach out to Team McGregor for advice but did state he studied the Dubliner’s approach to his famous 13 second win.

“I didn’t contact McGregor,” he tells Irish-boxing,com.

“Our team mate Alex and their team beat Aldo when fighting the Brazilian for the world title with Max Holloway.”

“I did tell Petr that Aldo can’t deal with boxers. I also told him that McGregor was perfect example, plenty of faints, half step backs, good feet, speed and timing is the key.”

Yan is favourite to win tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates but still faces a stiff test in Brazilian legend.

The Donegal native is confident a mixed martial artist with a good boxing game can beat the future Hall of Fame fighter and he argues Yan is one of the better stand up operators in the UFC.

“Petr is without doubt one the best stand up strikers in the UFC, boxing is his background. I’ve become head coach of Petr working full on in camp. I have a great plan for Aldo.”

“This fight excites us. Styles makes fights, you’ll see two of the best meeting each other, but you’ll see a fight where Petr’s smart IQ will prove the difference.”

The well-traveled retired fighter, who is now based on the Thai island of Phuket, is in confident mood and is predicting a stoppage win for his charge.

The former Boxing Ireland fighter is also keen to let Aldo know and plans to inflict more Irish misery.

“Aldo ain’t gonna like us Irish after this fight for sure” laughs the Donegal puncher

“It’s all about timing in life and it’s Petr time. Aldo had his. Of course I’ll be telling him at weigh in I am Irish and too tuck his chin in as he’s going to sleep.

“I can’t see this fight going the distance , this is big statement but I want to say it will be done inside three rounds. Petr is one hard hitting striker that can move.He has relentless speed and timing. Petr will be the UFC champion of the world in end one million percent!”

Reflecting on his own journey from boxer to MMA coach Hutchinson says: “Looking back now focus was boxing, but always kept an eye on MMA. Then with McGregor and bigger fights I really got more into it.”

“When I went to Tigermuaythai it really opened my eyes to all mixed martial arts. I was mixing everyday with MMA fighters, becoming friends and getting more and more into it.”