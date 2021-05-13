Six Irish fighters confirmed for CHOQUE CELTA 11

It’s a case of Choque Celta, as the Celtic Clash series heads to Spain.

Boxing Ireland have confirmed the eleventh instalment of their popular fight series will take place Alacante next month.

Six Irish fighters have been confirmed for a show co-promoted with KO Boxing and set for the Guardamar Arena and June 26th.

Boxing Ireland had hoped to bring the series to Spain late last year and had a December 20 show booked for the city of Murcia. However, like so many cards last year, it became a victim of the pandemic.

Boxing Ireland did get fighters out in Luxembourg in the meantime and witnessed Katelynn Phelan scored a sensational stoppage win over Jessica Schadko in Germany but this marks a return of the Celtic Clash.

Indeed, after nine Celtic Clash fight nights in three years, June 26th will be the first since Celtic Clash 10, which took place in Belfast back in February of 2020.

Boxing Ireland has assured the series isn’t on the road for good. In fact, they hope to return to Belfast in October and rumour suggests they have December Dublin hopes.

“We’re back. Last show abroad before we return to Ireland. This time it’s a trip to Alicante, Spain for Celtic Clash 11. Can’t wait,” they Tweeted.

Confirmed so far on next months card are Belfast’s Owen O’Neill [5(0)-0], who will be looking to register his second win on the road and second win of 2021, Kellie Maloney’s charge Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1], who will be looking to put her first career defeat behind her in the sunnier climes of Spain and Kerry’s light heavyweight Kevin Cronin [3(2)-0] also go work on the bill.

Crumlin boxing character Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] fights for the first time since he registered victory over Francy Luzoho in the National Stadium in March 2019.

Julio Cesar [3(1)-4(3)] also appears as he looks to build on his late 2019 stoppage win over Derry’s Sean McGlinchy, while Cork’s Danny Keating [3(3)-0], who has recently teamed up with coach Tony Davitt, makes his European debut.