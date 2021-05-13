Headline News News Pro News 

Lyon Woodstock accuses ‘p***y’ Anthony Cacace of running from rescheduled title fight

Jonny Stapleton

Lyon Woodstock has accussed Anthony Cacace of running from him after it emerged their long since proposed British title fight was off again.

According to the British Boxing Board of Control the cursed fight was reshecudeled for Frank Warren’s Saturday, June 5, BT Sports broadcast show in Telford.

It was the fourth date and fourth show associated to the voluntary defence.

Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] was set to defend his British super-featherweight crown against Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] on a BT Sports broadcast Frank Warren promoted clash last October, but that clash was called off on fight week.

It’s was the second time the fight has been pushed back. The 32-year-old was initially penciled in to fight his promotional stablemate on the top of a TV bill in July only for a dental issue to force that postponement.

February 27 was the next date agreed upon but Woodstock tested positive for Covid and that fight was called off just days shy of the first bell.

It’s seems the fight was then penciled in for early next month – but ‘The Lion’ claims the champion has pulled out.

Speaking on Twitter, the would be challenger suggested the titlist wasn’t keen because due to weight issues – and labelled the Lonsdale belt holder an ‘unworthy champion’.

He took to Twitter to vent, tweeting the following:

Before following it up with more insults:

Cacace has remained silent with regard to the June 5 date but there are rumours he has something bigger lined up. The 32-year-old world title hopeful has been linked to the Gary Hyde managed European Champion Samir Ziani, and has recently called out Archie Sharp.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

