Watch- Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring go back and forth

Not quite a Gloves are Off, but Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring did have chance to go back and fort via video call this week.

As per most of their dealings, respect was forefront as the pair discussed their proposed world title fight, but it remained an interesting exchanged nonetheless.

Herring in particular was full of praise for ‘The Jackal’s’ achievements and revealed he would still love to come to Belfast, as they discussed a fight that was initially planed for June 13.

The American also rubbished any suggestions he would have any difficulty in making weight for the proposed defence.

When the fight may take place and where remain to be seen, but there is little doubt it will happen.

It is by far the most discussed beyond rumour match up during lock down and both sides are working off the premise it will happen.

If Frampton was to win the fight he will become the first Irish fighter to have won a world title in three different weight classes.

Watch a joint interview with the pair below: