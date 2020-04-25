‘You can make Mayweather comparisons’ – coach guarantees top end success for ‘gifted kid’

Tiernan Bradley is a Floyd Mayweather kind of talent claims an excited Steven O’Rourke.

The Tyrone fighter became the latest underage amateur of note to officially ditch the vest, as Irish-boxing.com confirmed he was turning over this week.

Bradley joins the likes of underage European medal winner Edward Donovan, Ulster champion Paul McCullagh, reigning National Elite champ Jason Harty, and decorated amateur James McGivern on the new pro list.

However, despite all their achievements and the hype surrounding those names, if O’Rourke is to be believed the 23-year-old is the one to watch.

The Dublin based Manchester born coach claims the bigger brother of Callum Bradley is a gifted prospect.

Indeed, the St Michael’s Inchicore boss man guarantee’s the yet to debut pro will reach the highest level.

“I can guarantee this kid will go all the way to the top,” said O’Rourke.

“He is the most gifted kid if seen for along long time, the real deal.”

The praise doesn’t stop there as the coach of Victor Rabei, Paddy Nevin and Tony Browne among others compared the Commonwealth Games youth medal winner to none other than Floyd Mayweather.

“He can do everything,” he continued when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“He can fight long range, mid range, switch hit, stand southpaw or orthodox and he has a great boxing brain.

“You can make comparisons to Mayweather, but he can also be aggressive on front foot. He has the heart of a lion and most of all total self belief.”

Despite the fact Bradley hails from Tyrone he trains and has trained in Dublin for quite some time now. O’Rourke, whose son Ryan turned over this year, has had three years with the switch hitter and will both coach and manage him moving forward.

“Three years ago I took him to England sparring Tyrone Nurse and many top UK prospect ,he held his own even back then,” O’Rourke continues before discussing plans and revealing there is American promotional interest.

“Long term plan there’s big promoter in America interested, but for now we just want to get his debut out of the way. He was due out on the Waterford show, but at the moment that could change.”