‘I’m two wins away from being an Olympian’- Emmett Brennan not considering pro options

Emmett Brennan pulled out his best Johnny Logan impression when discussing all things Olympic qualifiers around a time Eurovision hype should be picking up.

It may have initially been ‘Hold Me Now’ and ‘Why Me’ from the Dub when the European leg of the qualifiers were postponed in March, but the reigning light heavyweight champion of Ireland is now taking the more relaxed ‘What’s Another Year’ approach.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, Brennan admits he was at first ‘disgusted’ when the Copper Box hosted Tokyo gateway tournament was cut shortin March.

However, upon reflection he understood there is a serious reason behind the postponement of sport, the qualifiers and indeed the Olympics.

Once that was realized and accepted the straight talking confident Dubliner looked for all the positives he could find in the scenario.

Brennan has dreamed of the Olympics all his life one more year won’t hurt too much, in fact it gives the Glasnevin fighter more time to improve.

“I felt great going into the qualifiers,” Brennan told irish-boxing.com.

“The move up in weight really suits me with no mad weight cuts coming up to competition, so I can enjoy it a lot more now and actually concentrate on a game plan and performance rather than concentrating on making weight.

“Initially I was disgusted with the postponement because I have no doubt I was going to qualify, but there are more important things than boxing. The whole team got home safe and sound nobody sick, no family members sick at this moment that’s the most important thing at the moment

“It’s only one year of my life and it’s one more year getting to represent Ireland.

“I feel like I can still improve and I will be a better fighter this time next year so I’m just turning a negative into a positive it’s the best way of looking at things. The down time is good at the moment but when things pick back up I will be buzzing to get back in the ring. I have a year to get better I’m reaching my prime now and I live a very dedicated life I’m still training full time during lockdown.”

As a non funded athlete Brennan may have been one of those tempted to go pro after such delays, but he claims that was never going to happen.

The former middleweight never held a pro dream and while things are delayed is aware he is two wins and 18 minutes away from Tokyo.

“The professional game isn’t something that ever really tempted or appealed to me, not at the moment anyway. I always wanted to be an Olympian. It’s always been my dream. I’ve worked very hard to get to the situation that I’m in now. There’s been plenty of setbacks along the way, so there wouldn’t be any chance of me considering going pro

“The qualifiers are picking up from where they left off so I will be at them and I will qualify.”

With the qualifiers being pushed back there is a chance for Brennan to study the competition, but the 28-year-old is keeping to the High Performance’s ‘one fight at a time mantra’.

“I’m not worried about anyone. I plan on been qualified once the Europeans kick back off. It’s the same tournament as the one I left off, so I’ve one opponent in front of me at a time and that’s all I’ve to think about.

“I will implement the game plan and get the win. I’m two wins away from been an Olympian but for now it’s only the next opponent that I’ve to focus on.”