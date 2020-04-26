Ireland’s European Elite history

Courtesy of Bernard O’Neill IABA

Over 60 medals have been claimed by Ireland’s boxers in almost a century of European Elite male and female boxing.

The inaugural European Male Elites were hosted in Stockholm, Sweden in 1925 and the 1st European Women’s Elites in Saint-Amada Les-Eaux, France in 2001.

Dublin’s National Stadium has played its part in the 95-year history of the Continentals, as the venue was used for the last Europeans before WW2 in 1939, the year the Stadium opened, and the first Europeans after WW2 in 1947.

The home of Irish boxing is the only venue to host the tournament successively.

Ireland first entered the Europeans in Milan in 1937 with Ernie Smith, James Healy, Frank Kerr, Charles Evenden and (?) Lydon lining out for the boys in green. None of the squad got past the quarter-finals.

Katie Taylor is Ireland most prolific European medalists after claiming six titles on the bounce between 2005 and 2014 but her debut at this level ended in defeat to Russia’s World lightweight champion Yulia Nemtsova in Riccione, Italy in 2004.

Joe Ward is Ireland’s most prolific male boxer having won three gold medals. Ward and Jimmy Ingle, who won gold in 1939, were both just 17 when they topped their respective podiums.

Ingle and Paddy Dowdall were the first Irish boxers to be crowned European champion 81 years ago and Aoife O’Rourke and Kurt Walker the last in 2019.

Ireland secured four medals – courtesy of double gold for John Joe Nevin and Jason Quigley and double silver for Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan – to finish second in the medals table behind Russia in 2013 in Minsk, Belarus.

Barnes had to pull out of his final because on an injury sustained in the last four and Joe Ward, the defending light-heavy champion, twisted his knee in the preliminaries in Minsk. If both men hadn’t been injured, Ireland would probably have commanded No. 1 spot in the medals table that year.

Irish female boxing lies in 8th position in the all-time European medals table and male boxing in 11th place (tables have to be updated to take into account the most recent medals).

Overall, Ireland’s boxers have claimed 65 European Elite medals since 1925. Twenty-one of those medals are gold.

IRELAND AT EUROPEAN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

National Stadium Dublin 1939

51kg Jimmy Ingle Gold

57kg Paddy Dowdall Gold

69kg Charles Evenden Bronze

National Stadium Dublin 1947

91kg Gearoid O’Colmain Gold

57kg Peter McGuire Silver

1949 Norway

60kg Maxie McCullough Gold

57kg Dave Connell Bronze

1951 Italy

54kg William Kelly Silver

60kg Dave Connell Bronze

64kg Terry Milligan Bronze

1953 Poland

64kg Terry Milligan Silver

54kg John McNally Bronze

The Czech Republic 1957

69kg Fred Tiedt Bronze

1959 Switzerland

51kg Adam McClean Bronze

69kg Harry Perry Bronze

75kg Colm McCoy Bronze

1965 West Germany

60kg Jim McCourt Bronze

1969 Romania

54kg Mick Dowling Bronze

1971 Spain

52kg Neil McLoughlin Bronze

57kg Brendan McCarthy Bronze

54kg Mick Dowling Bronze

1977 East Germany

49kg Phil Sutcliffe Bronze

1979 West Germany

54kg Phil Sutcliffe Bronze

1981 Finland

49kg Gerry Hawkins Bronze

1983 Bulgaria

69kg Kieran Joyce Bronze

1985 Hungary

51kg Sean Casey Bronze

1991 Sweden

57kg Paul Griffin Gold

1993 Turkey

57kg Paul Griffin Bronze

1996 Denmark

51kg Damaen Kelly Bronze

1998 Belarus

75kg Brian Magee Silver

2004 Croatia

75kg Andy Lee Bronze

2005 Norway

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2006 Poland

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2007 Denmark

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2006 Bulgaria

81kg Ken Egan Bronze

2008 England

60kg Ross Hickey Bronze

64kg John Joe Joyce Bronze

75kg Eamonn O’Kane Bronze

2009 Ukraine

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2010 Russia

49kg Paddy Barnes Gold

75kg Darren O’Neill Silver

57kg Tyrone McCullough Bronze

60kg Eric Donovan Bronze

81kg Ken Egan Bronze

2011 Netherlands

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2011 Turkey

64kg Ray Moylette Gold

81kg Joe Ward Gold

2013 Belarus

56kg John Joe Nevin Gold

75kg Jason Quigley Gold

49kg Paddy Barnes Silver

52kg Michael Conlan Silver

2014 Romania

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

69kg Claire Grace Bronze

2015 Turkey

56kg Michael Conlan Gold

81kg Joe Ward Gold

64kg Dean Walsh Bronze

2016 Bulgaria

75kg Christina Desmond Bronze

2017 Ukraine

81kg Joe Ward Gold

52kg Brendan Irvine Bronze

56kg Kurt Walker Bronze

2019 Belarus

56kg Kurt Walker (Gold)

49kg Regan Buckley (Bronze)

75kg Michael Nevin (Bronze)

2019 Spain

74kg Aoife O’Rourke Gold

60kg Amy Broadhurst Silver