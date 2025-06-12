It’s Official – Anthony Cacace Fights Former World Champion in Saudi

Anthony Cacace will fight another former world champion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next.

The Belfast man will share the ring with Raymond Ford in a Saudi Summer showdown of former IBF title holders.

Having defeated his third two-time world champion in a row when stopping Leigh Wood last month, ‘The Apache’ was linked to numerous big names, as well as being tipped for a homecoming. Indeed, Irish-boxing.com understands the SSE Arena was booked for November before the a Riyadh option arose.

Ford’s name wasn’t one passing many lips during that period of speculation, but the American is next.

The bout will provide support for an interesting heavyweight clash between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 08: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Press Conference, Albert Hall Conference Centre, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions, 8th May 2025. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

New Jersey native Ford was a world champion at featherweight and is now two fights into life at super featherweight.

The 26-year-old is managed by now legendary Irish manager Brian Peters, the man behind Katie Taylor‘s career.

It’s another big fight and another payday for the Belfast boxer. It’s also a winnable fight for the natural talent.