Aaron McKenna responds to Turki Alalshikh ‘Talk to Us’ Plea

Aaron McKenna told Turki Alalshikh he is ready to fight any of the world champions – and called for a tilt on the undercard of the Saul Canelo Alvarez – Terence Crawford mega fight.

The Saudi Arabia fight mogul is currently putting together the supporting cast for the meeting of pound-for-pound stars and wants a bill to match the occasion and is open to suggestions.

Indeed, he called for fighters around the world to throw their names in the hat.

“If you think you’re ready to be on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford, come talk with us,” he wrote on social media.

Monaghan’s McKenna was quick to reply and confirmed he is ready, willing and able.

‘The Silencer’ made it clear he would challenge any of the three middleweight champions in Las Vegas in September.

London, UK: Liam Smith v Aaron McKenna, Middleweight Contest 26 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Responding online, the 25-year-old said he’d gladly fight WBA champion Erislandy Lara, WBC title holder Carlos Adames and unified IBF and WBO champ Janibek Alimkhanuly.

“I’m ready to face any of the world champions,” he said. “Let’s make it happen on the Canelo-Crawford undercard.”

McKenna registered a career-best performance last time out, breaking out with a win over Liam Smith on the Eubank-Benn card.