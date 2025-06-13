Kieran Molloy Speaks of Devastation As Reasons for Galway Cancellation Emerge

Kieran Molloy has spoken of his devastation as his Galway dream turned to a nightmare.

The Tribesman was all set for a breakout fight against Kaisee Benjamin in his home city, later this month, only to see the Pearse Stadium fight night pulled this week.

It’s a massive blow for the welterweight who now misses out on a summer chance to win a WBA ranking title and show his Galway pulling power.

Addressing fans online, Molloy said he was ‘devasted’ by the news, thanked all those who supported him and promised to ‘bounce back’.

It has since been suggested that the fight night was pulled because the deadline set by the GAA for payment – believed to be in the region of €13,000 – wasn’t met.

Although GBM claims the card was pulled for reasons beyond their control.

The rumour mill has also churned out an unconfirmed tale suggesting Molloy is Queensberry-bound. As such, it’s said GBM didn’t want to go to the expense of building his name via a Stadium fight night if they would not benefit down the line.

Either way, it has led to a breakdown of relations between the fighter and the promoter. Molloy wasn’t confirmed on the bill as the fight night was moved to Sheffield and has since revealed he is now a promotional free agent.

If the Queensberry link is incoming, that could be a positive for the southpaw, who was previously aligned to Top Rank and Conlan Boxing.

Another massive plus for the Connacht man is the fact he sold 2000 plus tickets well before the event was due to take place, meaning whoever works with him in the future is aware a Stadium show in Galway is a possibility.