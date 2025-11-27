Homecoming Hunger: Tommy Hyde Buzzing for Cork Return Before Targeting Big 2026 Fights

Tommy Hyde says he can’t wait to soak up the sight of familiar Cork faces this weekend before he sets off to explore new territory in 2026.

The popular Leesider returns to the Parochial Hall after two years on his travels this Saturday night.

The well-travelled Rebel County man admits there is no place like home and while the long-term plan is big fights, new stages, and title pursuits, Saturday night is all about home — the voices, the atmosphere, and the people who helped shape his journey.

“I’m buzzing to be back on home soil, it has been two years too long, so I’m excited for Saturday,” Hyde told Irish-boxing.com. “I remember when I fought at home before, and looking into the crowd I recognised every face I saw, which was a great feeling. The support at home is great, and it pushes me to perform to my best.”

It’s Cork this weekend, but it could be anywhere there are big fights on offer next year as ‘The Guvenor’ is set to target big fights.

2026 could be strap season for the well-supported NoWhere2Hyde super middleweight.

“Next year, I’m ready for the big fights on big shows against anyone. I want to be fighting for titles and making a name for myself.”

Hyde won’t be handed an easy homecoming this weekend. The former BUI Celtic title holder shares the ring with Paul Valenzuela Cuesta a Mexican with 18 knockouts and some good wins to his name.

He holds a win over former Interim world champion and Spike O’Sullivan verbal sparring partner Patrick Teixeira.

“My opponent is a very experienced Mexican who has been in with some of the best so he’s going to bring different challenges,” Hyde comments.

“I have got some great sparring against some good fighters in this camp which has got me into probably the best shape of my career so far.”

The 26-year-old enters Saturday with three wins already banked this year, but he admits 2025 hasn’t been without hardship. Both in and out of the ring, challenges have forced him to grow — and he now feels mentally and physically more equipped to climb levels.

“I have had three fights this year so far and three wins so it’s been successful. I’ve had to overcome some adversity inside and outside of the ring over the last few months, which I think has made me more mature as a fighter.”