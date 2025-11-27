‘Best Bomber Yet’ – Owen Corrigan Promises Masterclass in Wang Rematch

Not quite a fight to lay down a marker but this weekend’s clash is certainly a benchmark bout for Owen Corrigan in Metro City, Northbridge this weekend.

The latest Irish fighter on the up, Down Under, fights for the fourth time since turning over on Friday.

Despite being in the pro novice stage, the Perth-based operator faces a rematch.

Corrigan renews acquaintances with Liang Wang the only boxer to take him the distance and sees the fight as the perfect chance to show the improvements he’s made.

“I’m developing well, I’m always watching boxing and trying new things,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“This fight will tell us a lot, being a rematch, we’ll see what improvements we have made.”

Having faced the Chinese fighter before, the Wicklow native knows the challenge ahead.

“I’m expecting to be pushed all the way in this fight,” he says, commenting on a fighter he beat 39-37 on three score cards in March.

“My opponent is a tough opponent, not a journeyman; he is another fighter coming to win.”

It’s a challenge, Corrigan says he is ready for. Indeed, ‘The Bomber’ is promising to be his explosive best.

“It’s gonna be a tough night’s work but you’re going to see the best bomber Corrigan. You’ll see a masterclass from me whether it’s finished inside the distance or goes the distance, your going to see the best bomber Corrigan,” he adds before discussing his growing fan base.

“I’ve a great crowd behind me, not just the best supporters in the world they’re also the best looking supporters in the world,” he smiles turning on the charm.

Speaking on how active he’s been he said: “I’m very happy this year, this is the third fight this calendar year but my fourth in 12 months, so although I’ve had a bit of a break, it’s also quite active.