Old Taylor foe McCaskill upsets Braekhus and ruins proposed ‘undisputed’ clash







Jessica McCaskill has thrown a spanner in the works in terms of the proposed undisputed clash.

The American became the first lady to beat the ‘First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus to become undisputed light welterweight champion of the world.

Norwegian Braekhas was signed to Matchroom earlier this year with the idea of making a bout with undisputed lightweight champion of the world Katie Taylor.

It’s still possible to make a fight with the undisputed narrative if Taylor keeps her belts after fighting Delfine Persoon this coming Saturday, but the protagonist of the encounter won’t be as originally planned.

McCaskill now joins Amanda Serrano on the legacy wish list and the Olympic gold medal winner now has another rematch on her radar.

Taylor beat the Chicago boxer on points to win the WBA lightweight belt in December 2017, the first ever female fight to top a Sky Sports broadcast bill.

The American was value on the night and in the build up. Her straight talking helped sell the fight and she delivered a test on the night. Her stock has risen massively since, McCaskill has become a two weight world champion and now holds all four light welterweight belts and win over the woman long since considered the pound for pound #1.

Speaking on the possibility of a repeat McCaskill said: “I would love the Taylor rematch and a chance to get my revenge, and definitely in a place like Wembley Stadium on a huge bill,” said McCaskill.

“If we have fans again that stadium has 100,000 people and that’s the kind of crowd that needs to be at that kind of fight. I have my eyes on Taylor and I want that fight.”