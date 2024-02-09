‘A lot to do’ – GAA give Katie Taylor Croke Park Update

Matchroom are in talks with the Government but not Croke Park about taking Katie Taylor to the famous stadium the GAA have said.

Having missed the chance to host the Irish sporting stars homecoming in the venue last summer, Eddie Hearn and Team Taylor were determined to get a Stadium fight night over the line this May.

Post avenging her sole career defeat to become Ireland’s first ever two-weight undisputed world champion in the 3Arena in November, Taylor re-iterated her Croke Park desire.

Matchroom Chairman, Hearn said he’d do all he could to make it happen and Ed Sheran was on board, promising to sing the trailblazing fighter into the ring.

However, concerns grew when Matchroom came to Belfast just over two weeks ago assuring Dublin would host the trilogy but expressing concerns with regard to both Croke Park and the Aviva, highlighting the 3Arena as the new backup plan.

Matchroom CEO Frank Smith said ‘crunch time’ was fast approaching, claiming an announcement would have to be made within 14 days if they were to go to a stadium in May.

Rumour and report yesterday then said the trilogy fight with Chantelle Cameron was now destined for the 3Arena, although Irish-boxing.com understands there is still Croke Park hope.

Speaking today stadium director Peter McKenna said the GAA would welcome a Taylor topped fight night and said they were aware talks with the Irish Government are ongoing.

However, he said the GAA had minimal contact with Matchroom and there is still ‘a lot to do’ before a fight night can be announced.

“Matchroom and Brian Peters, Katie’s manager, have engaged Grant Thornton,” he said.

“Grant Thornton are formally talking to Government about support. I don’t know where that is.

“In advance of today I tried to get some sort of indication from Brian but he was travelling from Los Angeles today so I didn’t get to talk to him.

“So it’s as much as you know really. If we could have the fight here, make it part of the calendar, it would be great.

“But there’s a lot to do between now and then.”

The cost of hiring the venue was the main stumbling block when Matchroom looked to make Taylor versus Amanda Serrano last summer.

McKenna revealed the price structure shared last year remains the same.

“We take pride in the fact that a lot of people come here and have a really good time. We have a huge responsibility to health and safety. So we wouldn’t change our plan.

“We have laid out exactly the criteria for them. It’s exactly the same for MCD or Live Nation holding concerts, or Aitken, or any other third party.

“That’s the way we run the show.”