Hulkamania – Graham McCormack would go extra mile to get on any Matchroom Limerick card

A Matchroom show in Limerick would be so incredible Graham McCormack says he would fight the Incredible Hulk to get on it.

Eddie Hearn has been batting his eyelids at the Treaty County ever since Paddy Donovan registered an impressive victory at the 3Arena in November.

If the Dazn-aligned promoter does bring the Matchroom machine to the Munster county entertaining ticket seller, ‘G Train’ would be an obvious undercard choice.

However, the IBG boxer, who fights on teh Recall card in Dublin tonight, would go the extra mile to make sure of his inclusion.

“If Eddie Hearn came to Limerick it would be unreal for everyone and I would do everything in my power to get on the card,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’d fight the Hulk if I had to!

“If it happens I will do my best to get on it but for now I’m just focused on this fight. We will see what’s next after that.”

With a clash with the awkward and at times dirty Octavian Gratii to deal with at the Warehouse in Dublin this evening, McCormack doesn’t want to go into specifics about what’s next.

Although he does promise a busy and fruitful year. There has been talk of a title rematch with Dominic Donegan and a rescheduled BBBofC title fight with Kieran Gethins. He is open to both but then again he is open to all comers.

“I don’t mind who gets mentioned. If a fight gets offered to me and it makes sense I’m gonna take it. I wana’ fight as many times as I can this year. It’s the last chapter for me so want as many as I can get.

“I’m not sure what happened with the Getthins fight. It was supposed to happen twice but he got injured. I’m not sure what’s going on with it but I’m not hanging around for it. If it happens I’ll take it if it doesn’t well move on. My manager has a plan in place for me and we’ll go down that route instead either way it will be a busy and exciting 2024 for me.”

After a frustrating end to 2023, the Shaun Kelly-trained, McCormack is delighted to be out early in 2024 and plans to get a win that will move him back in the direction of more meaningly fights.

“It’s great to get out so early in the year. Big thanks to Tay Byrne for having me on the show and my manager for getting me on it. I’ve a tough guy In front of me but I’m confident in what I have to do. I’ll win and kick on from there.”