Tinker maintains 100 percent KO start

Jonny Stapleton

Matthew Tinker made it four Saturday Irish boxing wins with his third consecutive stoppage.

The New York based former St Francis amateur stopped debutant Stephen Stengel of Winchendon on a marathon Boston Boxing Promotions promoted card.

The win was secured within the first of four scheduled rounds, the former National Elite finalist getting the job done in just 1:40.

The victory means Tinker has yet to see the final bell since turning over late last year.

Tinker was due to fight on Mick Conlan St Patrick’s Day card before the COVID crisis intervened – and could be afforded the chance to make an impression of future big shows set for the New York area.

Fringe light middleweight contender Mark DeLuca topped the bill and dropped journeyman Javier Frazier twice en route to a second round knockout win at the Southpaw Boxing and Fitness in Windham, New Hampshire.

