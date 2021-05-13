WATCH: Tommy McCarthy shows off his singing voice in the Matchroom Bubble

Carl Frampton may fancy himself as the next Rinty Monaghan, a fighter as good with his vocal chords as his fists.

In fact ‘The Jackal’ was deemed worthy enough by Simon Cowell and co to be invited onto Celebrity XFactor, only to turn it down.

However, the boxer with true musical pedigree is Tommy McCarthy, who defends his EBU European cruiserweight title against Alexandru Jur in Manchester’s AO Arena this Saturday night.

‘The Mack Attack’ has previously revealed ‘music is in his blood’, noting the Jamaican side and London-based side of his family are all musical and gifted in that field.

Indeed, music star Labrinth is ‘Big Tommy’s’ cousin and played his part in ensuring the popular crusier is European champ today.

The singer and songwriter has inspired with song for a number of years now, but it was his words and support that helped prevent ‘The Mack Attack’ from retiring. In the immediate aftermath of his defeat to the heavy-hitting Richard Riakporhe in March 2019, the cruiserweight admits he was dejected to the point he felt he had enough and was in danger of retiring soon after the fight, only for his cousin to offer encouragement.

“After the fight I thought it was over for me,” McCarthy told Pro Boxing Fans.

“I was just really down after and I was kidding myself, I haven’t got it. I’m not the man I thought I was. But after I came home and spoke with my wife, she really instilled the belief in me again. I was embarrassed too. The fight was in Peterborough, they had travelled up from London, they were front row.

“Afterwards, he [Labrinth] hugged me and I was like ‘do you know what, I’m finished, I can’t do this no more’. He said: ‘look Tommy, don’t worry there’s a rebirth happening, this is just a wake up call that you need.’ He gave me loads of positive talk, just reassuring me it wasn’t the end.”

“At the time I was taking it with a pinch of salt, but his words just resonated in my mind, when I got home my wife was saying the same things.”

McCarthy went through that rebirth and proved himself an elite fighter by becoming only the 15th Irish fighter to win the EBU European title and has being telling anyone who will listen this week he feels world title ready.

He also took the time attempt to prove he is a musical talent when undergoing media duties today – it didn’t quite go to plan.

While he may need a second chance to prove he has the voice to front a boyband, McCarthy has already proved he has the moves and stage presence to be part of the group.

The 30-year-old is a lip sinc king . Click HERE to see some Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars mimicing.

Picture credit Mark Robinson Matchroom