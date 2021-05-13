Headline News News Pro News 

Belgium bound – Spike O’Sullivan and Thomas Carty secure May date

Jonny Stapleton ,

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] will fight for the first time since January of 2020 in Belgium later this month.

The light-middleweight world title hopeful will look to put middleweight defeat to Mexican Jaime Munguia behind him with victory on a 12 Rounds and Murphys Boxing promoted card.

The Cork favourite is penciled in to fight Nodar Robakidze [15(5)-35(10)-6] at the Country Hall, Sart Tilman, Liege.

The well-traveled and experienced journeyman has to potential to give puncher O’Sullivan much-needed rounds but no doubt ‘Spike’ will be looking to win inside the distance.

Despite his inactivity, the Mahon native has managed to remain relevant. It’s believed the 36-year-old is high up the list of potential Oscar De La Hoya comeback foes. Indeed, there have been suggestions O’Sullivan is second in line to fight his Golden Boy boss. There have also been suggestions a light middleweight world title eliminator could be on the cards and the Belgium adventure is to get him a win and rounds before that fight.

And if all else fails there is a Dennis Hogan back up, it’s understood talks re that All Irish clash have ran smoothly.

Spike’s fellow Pascal Collins trained fighter, Thomas Carty also appears on the card. Having seen two debut dates fall through, one set for an Italian tv show this weekend, the heavyweight will be hoping it’s third time lucky and he gets off the mark on a Next Gen show.

The Murphys Boxing big man will face Richard Pkhakadze [0-1], a 23-year-old Georgian over four rounds.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

How Las Vegas Became The Boxing Capital Of The World

Jonny Stapleton

Comeback date announced for John Joe Nevin

Joe O'Neill

No “handy” return for James Tennyson who targets return to World level

Joe O'Neill