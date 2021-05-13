Belgium bound – Spike O’Sullivan and Thomas Carty secure May date

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] will fight for the first time since January of 2020 in Belgium later this month.

The light-middleweight world title hopeful will look to put middleweight defeat to Mexican Jaime Munguia behind him with victory on a 12 Rounds and Murphys Boxing promoted card.

The Cork favourite is penciled in to fight Nodar Robakidze [15(5)-35(10)-6] at the Country Hall, Sart Tilman, Liege.

The well-traveled and experienced journeyman has to potential to give puncher O’Sullivan much-needed rounds but no doubt ‘Spike’ will be looking to win inside the distance.

Despite his inactivity, the Mahon native has managed to remain relevant. It’s believed the 36-year-old is high up the list of potential Oscar De La Hoya comeback foes. Indeed, there have been suggestions O’Sullivan is second in line to fight his Golden Boy boss. There have also been suggestions a light middleweight world title eliminator could be on the cards and the Belgium adventure is to get him a win and rounds before that fight.

And if all else fails there is a Dennis Hogan back up, it’s understood talks re that All Irish clash have ran smoothly.

After so Many On /Off Dates I can finally confirm Both @thomas_carty & @spike_osullivan Will fight May 29th in Belgium 🤟🤟☘ Big Thank you @KenDKM @murphysboxing Alain Vanackere @12Roundsboxe @CWarriorsgym 🇮🇪🥊 pic.twitter.com/2Ft1PFfZrp — Packie Collins (@packycollins) May 13, 2021

Spike’s fellow Pascal Collins trained fighter, Thomas Carty also appears on the card. Having seen two debut dates fall through, one set for an Italian tv show this weekend, the heavyweight will be hoping it’s third time lucky and he gets off the mark on a Next Gen show.

The Murphys Boxing big man will face Richard Pkhakadze [0-1], a 23-year-old Georgian over four rounds.