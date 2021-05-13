Robert Burke ready to go despite late American cancellation

Robert Burke [2(2)-0] will have to show a little more patience before he finally gets to return to the ring.

The Dubliner, who made his pro debut within a week of exiting the 2018 National Elite Championships, hasn’t traded leather since he defeated Gyula Olah in February of 2019.

The Crumlin trained fighter has struggled to secure work during the pandemic and had an injury issue before that.

The 32-year-old had hoped to end the sabatical in America this weekend. Like Graham McCormack and Declan Geraghty, Burke had a fight scheduled for Rock Hill, South Carolina and was to fight Marcell Sams Jr Soutpaw Promotions.

However, the Kilmore native, like his counterparts, has had to withdraw due to travel restrictions.

The blow seems to be lessened by the fact Burke has news in the pipeline and should announce a fight date very soon.

McCormack yesterday revealed he would trade leather in Luxemburg on June 5, making that a possible return date for Burke.

Although the fact Burke suggests the fight may move him a step closer to an Irish title shot has raised eyebrows.

Speaking online he said: “20 weeks of training done this year . At least 10 sessions done each week , an to be told we cant fly out to America due to travel restrictions for my fight is a kick in the teeth.

“Luckily my team have been working behind the scenes on other things to get me active because we are ready to go .

“An there is a plan in place until travelling to America is no issue. There will be an announcement this week of were an when my next fight will be an news thats going to take me another step closer to my Irish title.



“Big shout out to my team especially this man for all the time and work they have put in to me to get me where I am now and for the plans ahead to get me where I need to be. Big shout out to all my Sponsors without them my journey wouldn’t be possible.”