‘I’m going to keep pushing ’till we get the wee man a new heart’ – Tommy McCarthy doing it for Daithi in the Matchroom bubble

Tommy McCarthy was doing his bit for Dáithí in the Matchroom bubble today.

The European cruiserweight champion forwent the opportunity to give his sponsors sizable publicity, preferring instead to promote the Donate4Dáithí cause during a Matchroom photoshoot today. Indeed ‘The Mack Attack’ will continue to show his support via by carrying Dáithí’s name on his fight night wear.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann is a young man with heart issues that has found his way into so many hearts.

The young man was born in October 2016 with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which basically means that he was born with half a working heart.

As a result, Dáithí needs a heart transplant and has been on the transplant list for two years. His family and community have started the Donate4Dáithí campaign to raise awareness of organ donation, while he waits. The Donate4Dáithí Campaign has also been lobbying for a change of law to soft opt-out organ donation.

It’s a cause the boxing family have got behind and one particularly important to ‘Big Tommy’. He proved as much today sporting the Donate4Dáithí colours during a media day in Manchester.

Dáithí’s campaign is homegrown, and I’ve a personal connection as I am a friend of the family. We are trying to save his life so I’m gonna keep pushing @Donate4Daithi until we get the wee man a new heart. #YesIDonate #IsDeontóirMé @NHSOrganDonor 💝 pic.twitter.com/jK16hlYQEC — Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) May 12, 2021

Boxer Daniel Blenda Dos Santos 11 May 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson.

