‘Jackal’s Den’ to ‘Mac Shack’ – Big Tommy welcomes Frampton’s Belfast torch

Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] admits Carl Frampton has turned up the heat somewhat – but he is enjoying life in the kitchen and welcomes the idea of him becoming Belfast’s next big boxing thing.

Speaking in his popular Sunday Life column last Sunday ‘The Jackal’ suggested the time was ripe for ‘Big Tommy’ to become the boxing mad city’s new headline act.

‘The Jackal’ argues ‘The Mac Attack’ has the skill, power, personality, look, and promotional backing to take centre stage in the Titanic City – and called for the Oliver Plunkett’s graduate to grab his chance by entertaining this weekend.

McCarthy admits it has added pressure ahead of his Sky Sports broadcast first defence of his European cruiserweight title in the Manchester AO Arena this Saturday.

However, it’s a pressure he welcomes and becoming a bill topper in Belfast is something he aspires to do.

“Carl’s comments come with some pressure but I welcome that pressure,” McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com.

He doesn’t quite agree with suggestions an eye-catching victory over Alexandru Jur on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi versus Daniel Blenda Dos Santos will be enough to tempt Matchroom back to Belfast for the first time since the Ryan Burnett v Zhanat Zhakiyanov unification back in October.

The 30-year-old revealed Matchroon nor Eddie Hearn have discussed Belfast as an option as of yet, despite the fact Hearn has hinted at it on more than one occasion, particularly before James Tennyson’s defeat on May 1st.

McCarthy believes he needs to win a world title before filling an Arena in his home town becomes an option.

“I haven’t had any conversations yet about anything beyond Saturday,” he adds. “I think for me to bring big nights back to Belfast I need to be a world champion. That’s why Saturday is important to get another big win.”

Before Tennyson’s surprise defeat to Jovanni Straffon, there was talk of a double act bringing Matchroom back to the city.

‘Tenny’ can overcome that reverse and could still lead a home town charge but that Belfast dream does need a McCarthy win this Saturday.

Ireland’s first ever black European professional champion has heeding the warning and knows where his focus should lie in fight week.

“James shock defeat showed that everyone is dangerous and you can’t take your eye off the ball!”