Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Farewell: All You Need to Know

After much anticipation and speculation, Katie Taylor’s farewell fight is confirmed, with the Olympic Gold medalist and two-weight undisputed world champion set to bring down the curtain on a remarkable career with one last bout.

With the i’s dotted and the t’s crossed, here’s everything you need to know ahead of her swansong fight.

When, Where & Against Whom?

Katie Taylor’s final fight will take place on Saturday, September 5th 2026 in front of 80,000 fans at Croke Park in Dublin.

Not only is the venue befitting of such a historic occasion, but it’ll be a dream come true for Taylor, who’d always spoken of her desire to fight one last time in front of her own fans, at home in Dublin. The fight will be that bit more special given it will be the first boxing event at Croke Park since Mohammad Ali fought Alivin Lewis in 1972.

Taylor’s opponent will be Flora Pili of France, who will be realising a dream of her own when she fights one of the true icons of women’s boxing.

Pili, 28, is ranked #4 in the super-lightweight rankings by the WBA, and is so far unbeaten in her professional career (12-0). It’s worth highlighting, however, that the level of opponent she has faced so far has been limited, at least compared to Taylor.

Pili, a clear outsider with Ireland’s best betting sites, faces the unenviable task of trying to stop Taylor from unifying all the belts and becoming three time undisputed champion on home soil.

Who’s on the undercard?

A strong undercard, featuring eight fights and a host of Irish names, will precede Taylor’s farewell bout at Croke Park.

The undercard’s main fight will see Dubliner Thomas Carty and Briton, Dave Allen face off in an intriguing heavyweight bout. Both boxers will go into the contest looking to rebuild reputations after recent setbacks.

Before that, there’s an all-Irish welterweight clash between Limerick’s Paddy Donovan and Tyrone McKenna of Belfast. Donovan, 27, is widely recognised as one of Ireland’s top talents and is the current mandatory challenger for the IBF World Welterweight title. Meanwhile, 36-year-old McKenna will fight in Dublin despite previously announcing his retirement in 2023 after losing to Lewis Crocker in a contest dubbed ‘the Battle of Belfast’.

Other Irish names on the card include former UFC fighter and Katie Taylor’s cousin, Molly McCann, who is so far unbeaten in professional boxing, and Emmet Brennan, who’ll be looking to extend his perfect professional record in a super-middleweight clash with Taylor Bevan.

The night will also feature a middleweight clash between Dublin’s Paul Ryan and Paddy Gallagher from Belfast. Also on the card are Dubliners Adam Olaniyan and Bobbi Flood against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

How to watch Katie Taylor’s farewell fight

The card will be broadcast live on DAZN worldwide, with fans required to pay a fee to stream the event, as has been the case for boxing fans for many years now.

However, given the appeal and pure scale of the event, the fight could be shown on free-to-air television in Ireland. RTE or Virgin Media may also obtain rights to broadcast what will certainly be a momentous occasion for the whole country.

Bringing the event into as many Irish homes as possible will soften the blow for the thousands who missed out on tickets, with the fight selling out within half an hour of going on sale.

Is it true Ed Sheeran will perform at the fight?

Those lucky enough to be at Croke Park on September 5th may well get to see another icon, with plans for a special appearance from Ed Sheeran seemingly on the cards.

Sheeran, who has Irish family, enjoys a close friendship with Taylor and was seen ringside at Dublin’s 3Arena for the historic rematch between Taylor and Chantelle Cameron in 2023.

The singer-songwriter may have some logistical details to sort before committing, with a sold-out concert in New York scheduled for the same day a potential stumbling block.

But whether Sheeran makes it or not, a night of celebration is planned regardless, as Ireland gets ready to pay tribute and bid farewell to one of its greatest sporting icons.