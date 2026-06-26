LIVE RESULTS – Last Dance

Padraig McCrory’s Last Dance plays out at the Waterfront Hall tonight.

Irish boxing’s working class hero takes to the stage one last time when he faces Czech veteran Ondrej Budera on top of a stacked bill.

While the Belfast favourite brings the curtain down on his career the likes of Conor Quinn and Teo Alin will look for wins that will help them become the main act.

Both are in intriguing 50-50 clashes. Alin will look to build on his wins over Lee Gormley and Kane Sheppard when he fights Robert Creswell while Quinn is looking for a big win to re launch him towards titles when he fights Jake Dodd.

Paddy Gallagher and Graham McCormack meet in a potential fight of the night, Owen O’Neill returns and Donagh Keary does six rounds for the second fight in a row.

The ever-entertaining Cathal Jennings will look to hit the first mini milestone of 5-0, Oisin Dunlop looks to move 3-0 and Jamie Graham and John Ferry fight for the first time.

Matthew Fitzsimons also trades leather, fighting for the first time in six years.

Irish-boxing.com are in the building and will share updates on events as they happen.

Refresh the page for the latest.

Watch Prelims Live Below:

Fight 10

It’s bombs away quite literally for Padraig McCrory. The Hammer steps away from the ring with a stoppage win. Irish boxing’s working class hero stops Ondrej Budera in two.

Fight Nine

Conor Quinn wins the Commonwealth International super flyweight title. The Magnificent produced a magnificent last round stoppage, getting the beter of Jake Dood in front of a noisey crowd.

Fight Eight

Another 50-50 win for Teo Alin. The Hammer Boxing star adds Robert Caswell to the list of big wins on his resume. Alin has one of the most impressive run of wins among Irish fighters under 10-0.

Fight Seven

Graham McCormack produces a career best performance to secure another domestic win in Belfast. The veteran Limerick native came out of retirement to defeat Paddy Gallagher. The G’Train produced a sensational display dropping the Belfast man twice en route to a points win.

Fight Six

Donagh Keary takes a step closer to a domestic title action with a victory tonight. The 21-year-old shuts out the game Mexican, Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras to make it back to back six round victories.

Fight Five

Jamie Graham gets off to a successful start. The debutant opens the main card with a win over Jose Exequiel Sanchez.

Fight Four

Matthew Fitzsimons ends a six year sabatical in style. The Belfast man defeats centaurian Michael Mooney 40-36.

Fight Three

Teenage prospect Oisin Dunlop makes it back to back stoppage wins. The Belfast prospect got the rounds in and scored a stoppage. He took out Zayn Khan late in the fourth to move to 3-0.

Fight Two

As ever Owen O’Neill in an entertaining fight. Tripple O registing a 14th career win defeating Jack Swallow 39-37.

Fight One

John Ferry gets off to a successful start winning every round of his debut.

The former kickboxer of note defeats Juan Alberto Batista 40-36.