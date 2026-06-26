Scorecard Revisted – McCormack – Gallagher Scored a Draw an Hour after Limerick Man had been declared the Winner

Graham McCormack has been denied a career best win in bizarre circumstances.

The G’Train had his hands raised in the Waterfront Hall ring on the Last Dance card after eight entertaining rounds against Paddy Gallagher.

The Limerick native claimed victory via a referee’s score of 78-75.

However, during the following fight between Teo Alin and Robert Caswell the British Boxing Board of Control informed the media and ring announcer Paul Browne that the result relayed was wrong.

The BBBofC confirmed the fight had actually been scored a draw and requested the correct score be relayed after the following fight.

An ‘inomally’ had been detected on the score card and the result was amended to a 75-75 draw.

Team McCormack are said to be furious with the changing of the result and the manner in which it occurred. However, they understand the fault is not with Gallagher or his team.

Jay Byrne has told Irish-boxing.com that Gallagher and Paul Ryan had agreed to fight and that he hoped to get it on the Croke Park bill. There may now be calls for Gallagher- McCormack rematch on September 5.