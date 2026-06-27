BACK ON – Thomas Carty and Dave Allen Set to Collide in Crocker

Thomas Carty versus Dave Allen is back on!

The heavyweights are once again on a big man collision course.

Irish-boxing.com reported Matchroom wanted the bout for the undercard of Katie Taylor’s farewell fight last month. However, it was off the table as of last week with the English fighter playing hardball when it came to negotiations.

The experienced Doncaster native wanted assurances that of the fighters he manages would get slots on Matchroom bills over the summer as part of his package.

It seems Eddie Hearn and the White Rhino have broken through the impasse, as the fight is back on the cards.

It’s understood the Dubliner and the the English heavy are now in agreement and a meeting will populate the historic fight night on September 5.

Allen just has to come through a routine four-round fight in Doncaster next month.

Celtic Warrior, Carty has supported Katie Taylor twice, is a Dublin name, and has shown his ticket-selling prowess to Matchroom before. As such, the Bomber is a perfect undercard fit.

Equally, Allen is the ideal opponent. He is a known name that will afford the popular BUI Celtic Champion the chance to break out. The Brit could open a path toward world-level fights.