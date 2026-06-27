‘See You Soon’ – Paddy Donovan’s Message for New World Champion

‘See you soon,’ was the simple message Paddy Donovan sent Liam Paro after the Australian became world champion this week.

The Brisbane native broke Irish hearts when dethroning Lewis Crocker in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Donovan was a more interested spectator of the IBF welterweight world title fight than most, as he was due a shot at the winner.

So when collecting the strap, Paro also inherited the southpaw as his mandatory.

The Aussie will most likely be handed a voluntary defence first, but if he retains his strap, he’ll have to share the ring with the Andy Lee-trained Munster man.

Speaking online directly after the win, Donovan let the champ know he was waiting.

The former world title challenger was backing and hoping for a Crocker win, as it offered a chance to avenge two defeats as well as become a world champion.

However, he’s expressed his excitement at the prospect of meeting Paro.

The pair had agreed to fight before and were scheduled to trade leather in a final eliminator earlier in the year. Illness ruled the Limerick favourite out. They are now back on a collision course and it remains to be seen when and where they may meet.