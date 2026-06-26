WATCH: Last Dance Prelims LIVE HERE

Padraig McCrory’s Last Dance plays out at the Waterfront Hall tonight.

Irish boxing’s working class hero takes to the stage one last time when he faces Czech veteran Ondrej Budera on top of a stacked bill.

While the Belfast favourite brings the curtain down on his career the likes of Conor Quinn and Teo Alin will look for wins that will help them become the main act.

Both are in intriguing 50-50 clashes. Alin will look to build on his wins over Lee Gormley and Kane Sheppard when he fights Robert Creswell, while Quinn is looking for a big win to re launch him towards titles when he fights Jake Dodd.

Paddy Gallagher and Graham McCormack meet in a potential fight of the night, Owen O’Neill returns and Donagh Keary does six rounds for the second fight in a row.

The ever-entertaining Cathal Jennings will look to hit the first mini milestone of 5-0, Oisin Dunlop looks to move 3-0 and Jamie Graham and John Ferry fight for the first time.

Matthew Fitzsimons also trades leather fighting for the first time in six years.

The main event and main card will be broadcast on DAZN. Too watch the Prelims, you can view them LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Irish-boxing.com.

The first fight gloves off at 17:10.