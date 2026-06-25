“All Of Them Can Get It” – Donagh Keary Wants to Prove he’s Best at the Weight

Donagh Keary is making his intentions crystal clear: he wants titles, he wants big fights, and he believes the best version of himself is still ahead.

The Jamie Conlan managed fighter is adamant that the time for learning fights is coming to an end, and that he is now ready to be moved into meaningful contests at domestic and potentially title level.

The exciting talent explained that he is fully prepared to take whatever direction his management team decide, but made it clear the ambition is to move quickly

There is no hesitation when Keary talks about his position in the Irish super-bantamweight scene. In fact, he is openly calling out one of Irish-boxing’s more intriguing divisions.

“I’m ready to step it up and fight for a title,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I will do whatever my manager thinks is best, but I want big fights. There is a big fight brewing. I am just waiting to hear what the craic is with it,” he adds before revealing he is open to all comers at 126lbs.

“All of them can get it. I believe I am the best super bantamweight in Ireland, and I want to prove that.”

Keary is title eligible having done six rounds last time out.

“I felt good doing 6 rounds,” he comments. “I was sick the day before the fight, so I felt I handled it well. This time I’m fit and ready to go,” he continues, turning the focus on to Friday’s fight with Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras.

” I expect a hard 6 rounds like I do every fight. I’m not over looking anyone and if I get him hurt I will try to take him outa there. Expect a very good performance.”

The reason the confident Jamie Conlan mentored 21-year-old Castlewellan native doesn’t over look any challenge is because of an early hiccup he encouthered last year.

“I used that as fuel,” he says.



“I feel a whole lotta people are over looking me now and all over one bad night, one slip up. I’ve learned a lot from it, especially about pacing myself and not going looking for kos. I’ve matured a lot as a boxer because of it.”