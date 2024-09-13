‘Ready for any and all oppurtuinities’ – Dubliner turns pro Down Under

Owen Corrigan is the latest Irish boxer to turn over in Australia.

The Cruiserweight has ditched the vest and teams up with Ring Fit in Perth.

The Intermediate finalist tested the amateur waters in OZ once arriving there earlier this year and after three fights and victory over state champion Deniz Gojak has decided to explore the pro scene.

Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Irish boxers in recent years. The likes of TJ Doheny and Denis Hogan used it as a platform from which to reach world title level, similarly, Darragh Foley has impressed Down Under to the extent he has been in massive fights and against world-class opponents.

The Dubliner will also join Conor Wallace and Nathan Watson as an active operator on the Australian scene.

Confirming the news the former Bray puncher, who will adopt ‘The Bomber’ ring moniker, will turn over Fight Fit said:

“Owen brings with him a good boxing brain, having done his apprenticeship boxing at a high level in Ireland and training abroad in Spain at some top pro gyms.

“He was off the plane here less than a day before hitting our club, and no sooner lined up to fight… He has shared the ring with top amateurs here in WA & interstate, having recorded wins over current state champion and top boxers.

“He works like an absolute dog, and has a good boxing IQ. He is ready for any and all opportunities. We are prepared to work with any promoters Australia-wide. Feel free to hit us up.”