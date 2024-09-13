Lewis Crocker could fight for a World title NEXT according to coach Billy Nelson – and if given the opportunity the trainer believes he is more than equipt to take it.

‘The Croc’ has made huge strides since relocating to Scotland and teaming up with Nelson and goes into the tail end of 2024 world-ranked with the IBF [5], WBA [3] and WBO [11].

As a result, he is world title eligible with those organisations and according to Nelson, he may get shot at one of the straps before the year is out.

Brian Norman Jr is the belt holder with the WBO, the IBF’s champion is Jaron Ennis while Eimantas Stanionis is custodian with the WBA. There is talk ‘Boots’ Ennis is set to vacate which could open a pathway for the Belfast puncher to challenge.

“There’s a few options – one being a world title,” confirmed Nelson when speaking to the Irish News.

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker, Welterweight Contest 22 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“It all depends on how things pan out,” he ads before suggesting the 27-year-old is ready.

“It could be next for Lewis depending on different scenarios and, 100 per cent, Lewis could fight for the world title next – of course, he could. If we’re offered it we’ll take it, that’s what we’re in the game for. You’re in it to test yourself against the best and I believe that Lewis Crocker is one of the best.”

Crocker has been strongly linked to a massive All-Irish fight with Paddy Donovan, but Nelson doesn’t believe that will happen this year.

“I don’t think the Paddy Donovan fight is going to happen this year because they don’t have a venue that’s available in Ireland, north or south. That type of fight would have to be in Ireland,” he said before claiming the Conlan Boxing welter would be the A side of any Crocker-Donovan match-up.

“Paddy is the B-side isn’t he?”

“Lewis is the champion so it would need to be in Belfast to make sense for us. What does Paddy bring to the table? He’s not beat anybody in the top 30. He can argue black is white and white is black but Lewis beat a number five champion to become number three.

“Plus, Paddy is a good ticket-seller but he’s nowhere near Lewis Crocker.”