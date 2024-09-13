Global experience of gambling advertising regulation

The regulation of gambling advertising varies widely across the globe, reflecting each country’s unique approach to balancing industry growth with the protection of its citizens. While gambling is a booming sector that generates substantial revenue, its potential for harm—particularly among vulnerable groups—has led many governments to impose restrictions. From countries that embrace a more liberal stance, allowing widespread gambling promotion, to those that enforce strict bans, the global landscape of gambling advertising regulation is a complex and evolving issue. In this section, we explore how different regions manage the intricate relationship between gambling, advertising, and public welfare.

Regulation of gambling advertising in different countries

The last few years have been marked by the steady growth of the gambling and betting sector. Even at a time when other industries are facing difficulties due to the global crisis, the gambling industry demonstrates impressive resilience and quick recovery after any force majeure events.

Perhaps you are no longer impressed by gambling advertising on the Internet or on billboards in megacities, as its number has increased significantly over the past decade. Personally, I can hardly imagine watching a football match or any other sporting event without seeing online casino ads on the sports field or on the clothes of athletes. Moreover, some famous personalities often act as influencers for gambling companies, so don’t be surprised when you hear your favourite footballer say ‘favbet’ instead of shouting ‘goal.’

Thus, offers to 'spin the roulette wheel' can be found on most online resources in different parts of the world. Since the number of gambling companies is only growing, gambling marketers have to make efforts and come up with creative ways of advertising. There are cases when people have even agreed to get tattoos of online casino logos on their faces for money to generate massive publicity and make the brand recognizable. In short, black PR is also PR.

Main aspects of gambling advertising regulation in different countries

Gambling advertising regulation differs significantly from one country to another, with each government taking a distinct approach based on local priorities, cultural values, and the need to protect public welfare. While some countries embrace a more liberal stance, allowing gambling companies considerable freedom in promoting their services, others have opted for more restrictive measures to limit the potential harms associated with gambling. These differences in regulation reflect the complex balance between fostering economic growth in the gambling industry and addressing the social risks linked to problem gambling and addiction.

Broadly, the regulation of gambling advertising can be categorized into three main approaches: countries with lenient policies, countries that enforce strict bans, and those with partial restrictions that allow limited forms of promotion. Each of these regulatory frameworks reveals a unique perspective on how to manage the relationship between the gambling industry, advertising, and societal responsibility. In the following sections, we explore how various countries navigate this landscape, highlighting key examples from around the world.

1. Countries with the most loyal attitude to gambling advertising:

Ukraine

Estonia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Belarus

Estonia is probably the most popular post-Soviet country for running a gambling business. The Estonian government has fully legalised both online and offline gambling, as well as its advertising. Thus, it is in this jurisdiction that gambling business owners can breathe deeply and promote their products without restrictions. The most popular sources of traffic for online casinos in Estonia are Google Ads and Facebook, but if you want to broadcast your ads on television or radio, you can do it too.

Ukrainian legislation on gambling regulation is still in its infancy, but the country has already shown its loyalty to all online and offline gambling activities. Ukraine allows gambling advertising that complies with the main European standards: advertising cannot be directed at children and vulnerable groups and is prohibited during the daytime, gambling cannot be presented as a source of income for players, and ads must contain warnings about responsible gambling.

2. Countries where gambling advertising is strictly prohibited:

UAE

North Korea

Austria

Singapore

France

Azerbaijan

Moldova

Lithuania.

For example, if you want to advertise your online casino through a Lithuanian sports news site or place a slogan calling to play on your own website, you should be prepared to pay a considerable fine. In 2021, the Lithuanian government categorically banned gambling advertising in any way possible, due to a significant increase in the number of gamblers during the covid-19 pandemic. Thus, some companies have already been fined: the Enlabs Optibet brand was fined €11,000 for sending notifications about changes in the rules of the service, and UAB Baltic Bet and Olympic Casino Group Baltija were fined as much as €25,000 for calls to play on their websites.

3. Countries that have certain restrictions on advertising activities for betting companies:

Belgium

Ontario

United Kingdom

Latvia

In Latvia, you can advertise gambling only inside land-based casinos, but promotion through television, free games, and similar types of promotions are strictly prohibited.

As for the United Kingdom, this jurisdiction did not have strict prohibitions on gambling advertising until recently. However, in 2020, the UK government conducted a study ‘Review of Children’s Exposure to Age-Restricted TV Advertising’ on the impact of gambling advertising on young people, which, unfortunately, confirmed the existence of a link between watching gambling ads and the desire to gamble. As a result, the UK has introduced restrictions on gambling advertising: it should not be directed to people under 18, and sponsorship of well-known sports events or teams is prohibited.

The Gambling Commission closely monitors advertising campaigns and imposes sanctions in case of violation of the rules. For example, in 2017, the British Gambling Commission fined online casino 888 Holdings £7.8 million for violating player protection rules and false advertising.

In turn, Belgium legalised land-based casinos back in 1999 and online casinos in 2002, but since 2018, this jurisdiction has banned gambling advertising. Thus, gambling companies are prohibited from sponsoring sporting events, using influencers, etc. Online casino promotion is allowed only on websites approved by the Belgian Gaming Commission. Gambling advertising is also allowed through targeting, broadcasting on television channels and radio stations after 20:00, and should be directed only to people over the age of 21.

Ontario is one of the most well-known jurisdictions for gambling, but after the entry into force of the New Ontario Liquor and Gaming Commission (Canada) Standards for Internet Gaming on 4 April 2022, the province introduced a ban on advertising activities that contain ‘gambling incentives’, such as bonus offers. Operators licensed in Ontario cannot offer matches, free bets, and other bonuses for their players on other advertising resources. However, there is a way out: operators are allowed to post promotions on their own websites, as well as through emails or social media after obtaining player consent (usually provided during the registration of a player account).

The Balance Between Growth and Regulation

Gambling is a highly lucrative industry, and governments worldwide face the challenge of striking a balance between fostering business growth and protecting their citizens. In countries like Estonia and Ukraine, where regulations are more relaxed, the gambling industry contributes significantly to the economy. These governments tend to focus on self-regulation and responsible gambling messages rather than outright bans.

On the other hand, jurisdictions like Lithuania and Belgium have opted for more stringent controls, prioritising the protection of vulnerable groups, including minors and problem gamblers. While these regulations may limit the revenue potential of the gambling industry, they reflect a growing recognition of the social risks associated with gambling.

Conclusion

The regulation of gambling advertising is a complex and evolving issue, with countries adopting a wide range of approaches based on their unique legal, cultural, and economic contexts. Some nations, like Estonia and Ukraine, embrace a liberal attitude towards gambling promotion, allowing the industry to thrive with minimal restrictions. Others, like Lithuania and the UAE, impose strict bans in an effort to protect citizens from the potential harms of gambling.

Ultimately, the global landscape of gambling advertising regulation underscores the need for a balanced approach. While gambling is a legitimate form of entertainment for many, it can also pose significant risks, particularly for vulnerable individuals. As the industry continues to grow, regulators and businesses must work together to ensure that gambling advertising is conducted in a responsible and ethical manner, promoting the industry while safeguarding public welfare.

