Predictions for Betting on Boxing New Season: What to Expect in 2024

As the new boxing season approaches, fans and bettors are gearing up for another thrilling year of excitement. Feel the intense action from upcoming super fights to the rise of fresh contenders, there is much to watch out for. For those looking to place their bets, understanding the dynamics of the new season can offer significant advantages.

This guide provides an in-depth look into the upcoming boxing season, offering predictions and strategies to help bettors navigate 2024’s most exciting bouts. By focusing on fighter form, matchups, and recent boxing results, you’ll gain valuable insights into betting on fights throughout the year.

For the best odds and betting options, check out VOdds, your best platform for betting on boxing this season. Stay updated on the latest fights, predictions, and tips to improve your betting strategies and make the most of every round!

What’s New in the Boxing World?

The 2024 boxing season promises some of the most exciting matchups. With several high-profile fighters set to return to the ring, alongside emerging talent making their mark, the stakes are high. Whether you’re a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, staying informed about these changes can help you make smarter predictions for the season.

1. Emerging Contenders to Watch

The new season will undoubtedly bring new stars into the spotlight. Young fighters Jared Anderson in the heavyweight division and Shakur Stevenson in the lightweight division are expected to climb the ranks and challenge established champions. As these fighters grow in skill and experience, their matches become crucial opportunities for bettors. Monitoring these rising stars’ progress will be essential when making bets on both high-profile and under-the-radar bouts.

2. Champion Showdowns and Unifications

In 2024, several weight divisions are gearing up for potential unification bouts. Fans are waiting for potential showdowns, such as a possible unification fight in the heavyweight division between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. These big-money fights often attract heavy betting activity, with the odds fluctuating based on factors such as fighter injuries, training camps, and pre-fight performances. Keeping an eye on the latest boxing results leading up to these bouts can give bettors the edge to make informed predictions.

3. Key Weight Classes to Focus On

Some weight divisions such as the welterweight, lightweight, and heavyweight divisions will be hot this season. These weight classes host some of the biggest names in boxing, and their matchups are prime opportunities for bettors to capitalize. With champions like Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., and Devin Haney dominating their respective divisions, 2024 could see a shift in power as new challengers rise.

How to Make Predictions for the New Boxing Season?

Betting on boxing is not just about picking the fighter with the best record. Instead, bettors must consider a range of factors that can influence the outcome of a fight. Here are some strategies to consider when making predictions for the new season:

1. Assess Fighter Forms and Training Camps

A fighter’s recent performances and preparation are critical in predicting fight outcomes. Has the fighter recently switched trainers? Are they coming off a long layoff or injury? Bettors should look beyond win/loss records and consider how a fighter has perform in their most recent bouts. Examining how fighters perform in training camps or pre-fight events, such as open workouts or press conferences, can also provide insight into their mindset and readiness.

2. Study Fighting Styles and Matchups

Boxing is often about how well fighters’ styles match up against each other. For example, a powerful puncher may have an advantage over a defensive boxer, while a fast, agile fighter may outmaneuver a slow, methodical opponent. Understanding these style dynamics is key to betting on fights. Be sure to analyze the fighting styles of both competitors and consider how they’ve fared against similar opponents in the past.

3. Keep Track of Boxing Results and Trends

The new season will provide ample data as fighters step into the ring. By closely following boxing results, bettors can track fighters’ progress and spot emerging trends. For instance, if a fighter wins by knockout, it might be worth betting on an early stoppage in their next fight. On the other hand, if a fighter has been struggling in recent bouts, it could indicate a decline in form that may affect their upcoming performances.

You can stay updated on boxing predictions and results through leading platforms like VOdds, which provides in-depth analysis and betting opportunities across all major boxing events.

Upcoming Major Fights to Watch in 2024

As the new boxing season kicks off, several high-stakes bouts are already on the radar. These fights are the key betting opportunities for those looking to capitalize on the new season’s developments.

1. Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

This potential heavyweight unification could be one of the biggest fights. Champions undefeated and boasting unique fighting styles, provides plenty of intrigue. Usyk’s technical ability and footwork will be tested against Fury’s size and versatility. Betting markets are expected to offer various options, from the fight’s duration to the method of victory. Make sure to research how both fighters have been performing before placing any bets.

2. Canelo Alvarez’s Next Opponent

Canelo Alvarez remains one of the sport’s biggest draws, and his next fight will be highly anticipated. While it’s unclear who he’ll face in 2024, bettors should expect competitive odds for whoever steps into the ring with the Mexican superstar. Keep an eye on any news regarding his next opponent, as this could offer a lucrative betting opportunity.

3. Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. Rematch

After Crawford’s dominant victory in their first encounter, fans are waiting for a potential rematch. Spence is expected to return with renewed focus, making this bout another must-watch for boxing fans and bettors. Bettors should consider the adjustments Spence may make and whether Crawford can replicate his previous performance.

For more expert analysis on these major fights and the best betting on boxing opportunities, explore top platforms like Irish-Boxing to stay updated on the latest news and match breakdowns.

Final Thoughts: Make the Most of the New Season

The 2024 boxing season promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with a mix of emerging talent, unification bouts, and legendary fighters continuing to make their mark. As you prepare your betting strategy for the new season, make sure to keep a close eye on boxing results, study fighters’ form and matchups, and leverage expert predictions from credible sources. By doing your research and staying informed, you’ll be better positioned to make smart bets and enjoy the thrill of betting on fights throughout the season.