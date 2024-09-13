‘Nothing makes my balls tingle more’ – Tyrone McKenna responds to Dylan Moran call out

Dylan Moran wasn’t joking when he said he got a taste for the all-Irish fight.

The Waterford favourite stopped Owen O’Neill in his domestic dust-up debut last time out and has since been vocal about wanting more derby encouthers.

Rumour suggested the Deise welter would look to take on the winner of Declan Geraghty and Senan Kelly’s Irish title fight, which will play out at the Red Cow on October 4.

However, the 29-year-old fancies a crack another Belfast favourite and called out Tyrone McKenna.

Respectfully I’d love to share the ring with @Tyronemck dec 7th Waterford



What a fight that would be @ConlanBoxing



What you think champ ? — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) September 13, 2024

The serial entertainer, who used fights with Sean Creagh and Jake Hanney to launch his career, loves the fan-friendly nature of the all Irish and thus didn’t shy away from the call to fight.

Indeed, the ‘Mighty Celt’, who was in high profile domestics with Darragh Foley and Lewis Crocker, welcomed the proposal.

Moran will top a Ring King and Conlan Boxing promoted bill in his home county on December 7. It appears McKenna is his preferred dance partner.

The Belfast man had retired after a points defeat to Crocker but came back to fight Mohamed Mimoune in August but suffered defeat.