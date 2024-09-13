Tommy Hyde ships back out to Boston

Tommy Hyde will look to haunt another opponent come Halloween.

The Cork super middleweight fights in his third eight-rounder and for the third time this year on October 25.

The Rebel County fighter will face yet-to-be-confirmed opposition on the CES show in Boston, Massachusetts.

It’s the seventh time the popular puncher fights Stateside and he will look to move 10-0 next month.

‘The Governor,’ one of the busiest active Irish boxers, was hoping to get out in Australia over the summer only for the fight to fall through.