There was upset as Dublin City Council rejected a proposal to name a new public housing complex after two-time Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington.

Several motions were put forward at this month’s meeting of the Council for a housing and apartment development set for Portland Row to be named after the local hero, only for them to be rejected and refused by senior management.

Harrington became the first Irish boxer to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in Paris last month much to the delight of the entire Inner City.

Many felt naming the development after the retired puncher would be fitting but the Council disagreed. Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Christy Burke, expressed disbelief at the decision, stating it was “is unbelievable” and “insulting”.Cllr Burke remarked.

“The rules of not naming a public development or place after some living and creating modern living history are archaic. It’s not every year Dublin and indeed the entire country achieves two Olympic golds in a row,” and added, “This motion or request is supported by inner-city residents who are in disbelief that the council won’t acknowledge the history that Kellie has created. These insulting rules need to be reviewed immediately,”