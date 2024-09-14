‘Give the fans what the want’ – Lewis Crocker offers to step in and fight Josh Kelly

Lewis Crocker doesn’t want to see Josh Kelly go without a fight.

The Belfast welter has offered to step in a fight the English name on the massive Wembley card next Saturday night.

Kelly was set to fight Liam Smith in an interesting potential passing of the guard clash on the undercard of the September 21st Wembley edition of Riyadh Season which sees Daniel Dubois defend his IBF heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua.

However, ‘Beefy’ has pulled out due to injury leaving Kelly in fight limbo.

World-ranked Sandyrow talent, Crocker has offered his services and is willing to help.

The undefeated Holy Trinity graduate and his team said he would step in and fight the 30-year-old former British champion.

If Crocker was added to the card he would join fellow Belfast man Anthony Cacace on the bill. The Apache defends his IBF world title against Josh Warrington in the stadium.