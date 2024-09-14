Stevie McKenna latest to offer to fight Josh Kelly at Wembley

Stevie McKenna has let his willingness to fight Josh Kelly.

The Olympian was due to fight Liam Smith in an interesting potential passing of the guard clash on the undercard of the September 21st Wembley edition of Riyadh Season, which sees Daniel Dubois defend his IBF heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua.

However, ‘Beefy’ has pulled out due to injury leaving the 30-year-old Sunderland native without a fight.

McKenna says he is happy to step in. ‘The Hitman’ was quick about putting Kelly on his hit list.

Speaking online the action-loving Monaghan puncher said ‘I’ll step in. I’m ready.’

The bout would provide the older of the two boxing brothers with a chance to add another name to his record and build on the momentum provided by victory in a Fight of the Year contender with Joe Laws.

Belfast’s Lewis Crocker is another who expressed a desire to fight Kelly as did the likes of Connah Walker, Crocker’s most recent opponent.

If McKenna was to get the fight and was added to the card he would join Belfast’s Anthony Cacace on the bill. The Apache defends his IBF world title against Josh Warrington in the stadium.