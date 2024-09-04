What are the Fights we Want to See in 2025?

2024 will end in a flurry of high-profile boxing bouts, including the heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk and the Daniel Dubois’ first IBF title defence against Anthony Joshua.Of course, many of these fights have been enabled by the cash injection provided by Saudi backers. This influence has brought us many bouts that would have otherwise slipped by the wayside, due to a lack of financing and how this impacts the split between fighters.But what are the bouts that we really want to see in 2025? Here are three super fights that could make next year a truly memorable one for the sport!Canelo Álvarez vs Oleksandr UsykUsyk is now the betting favourite to win the rematch against Tyson Fury, and you can compare the best odds after choosing of the available 20Bet sign-up bonuses.If he is successful, the Ukrainian may decide to hang up his gloves and retire. However, he could also pursue a super fight with super middleweight king Canelo Álvarez, in order to determine which of these elite competitors is the pound-for-pound king of a generation.Both Álvarez and Usyk have previously expressed interest in a future bout, which would probably take place at a catchweight between cruiserweight and super middleweight. Remember, Usyk is a natural cruiserweight, while the Mexican Álvarez often weighs above 170lbs on fight night.This would be an absolute gem of a fight, and one that could well become the most lucrative and highest grossing in the history of the sport.Canelo Álvarez vs Terence CrawfordÁlvarez will take on Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14, 2024, in defence of his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles. There’s also talk of a potential super fight against the undefeated David Benavidez.However, Benavidez recently fought at light heavyweight, so a more likely future Álvarez opponent could be the undefeated, former undisputed welterweight king Terence Crawford.‘Bud’ beat Israil Madrimov last time out, capturing the WBA and vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles in the process. He would probably take on Álvarez at a catchweight, somewhere close to the 160lb middleweight limit.However, while Canelo regularly weights in at around 160lbs, he’s a big super middleweight who tends to rehydrate to 170lbs and above on fight night. This would create a big size advantage over Crawford, who has fought at welterweight for much of his career.Naoya Inoue vs Jesse RodriguezNaoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue is ranked as the second best boxer in the world pound-for-pound, at least according to Ring Magazine. He boasts a 27-0 record with 24 knockouts, meaning that he has stopped 88.88% of his opponents (and 90.90% in world title showdowns).His devastating power is unique among bantamweights, while he remains the undisputed champion in this weight class.Interestingly, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez places fourth in the Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings, with the unbeaten WBC super flyweight champion having knocked out Juan Francisco Estrada last time out.This would be a true behemoth of a fight, and the biggest that can be made below middleweight. A catchweight fight is possible here too, although Rodriguez fights just 7lbs lighter than Inoue on average and could easily step up in weight.