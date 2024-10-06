National Intermediate Championships – Sunday’s Quarter and Semi Final Results

Fourteen bouts in the 2024 National Intermediate Championship were decided at the National Stadium today, including remaining Quarter Finals and selected Semi Finals.

The remaining semi-finals will be boxed from 6pm on Friday, October 11.

QUARTER FINALS

67kg Peter Weatherall (St Pauls A) beat Shane O’Neill (Esker), 4-1

67kg Cahan Hallihan (Olympic C) beat Calvin Murray (Crumlin), 5-0

67kg Conor McCrory (Townland) beat Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles), 4-1

67kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) beat Nathan O’Brien (Wexford CBS), 5-0

75kg TJ King (Ballyboughal) beat Rokas Baltukonis (Brochagh), 4-1

75kg Obi Martins (Smithfield) beat Mduduzi Ndlovu (Sean McDermott), 4-1

75kg Paul Reid (Erne) beat Feidhlim Behan (St Michaels Athy), 3-2

75kg Christopher Taylor (Evolution) W/O

SEMI FINALS

52kg Megan Flynn (Cherry Orchard) W/O

52kg Robyn Murran (St Brigids Kildare) beat Megan Lehane (Rylane), 4-1

57kg Ben Molloy (Edenmore) beat Liam Kieran (Santry), 3-2

57kg Darragh Lee (Golden Gloves M) W/O