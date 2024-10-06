DOJ Mark 2 – Young Talent Turns Over With Queensberry

There is a new David Oliver Joyce in pro town.

David Oliver Joyce has signed pro terms with Queensberry and becomes Frank Warren’s latest Irish starlet.

Joyce, not to be mixed up with the recently retired former amateur and pro of note David Oliver Joyce, has decided to ditch the vest and will begin a pro journey very soon.

The former underage International impressed in the senior ranks winning an Elite title as a teen with Ballymun before declaring he was turning over.

However, he returned to amateurs after a break to win a second in a stacked lightweight division in Holy Family Drogheda colours.

The 23-year-old won’t hang around for another Olympic cycle and will go the paid route instead.

“Since I was a young kid I always wanted to be a professional boxer,” Joyce told the Meath Chronicle.

“I was going to turn professional when I was 18 but I went back to the amateurs and just gave it another go. Now my chance has arrived.”

“It’s a big opportunity and I’m looking forward to be part of it all,” added Joyce. “I’m hoping to be involved in a fight before Christmas.”

Joyce, who will look to campaign at super featherweight will joins Pierce O’Leary, Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, James McGivern, Conor Quinn among on the list of Irish fighters on Warren’s books.